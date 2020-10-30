Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr. Discuss Their New Horror Movie, Come Play

Stage and screen vets Gillian Jacobs (Love) and John Gallagher Jr. (Spring Awakening) hit the big screen today in Jacob Chase's Come Play. In this new horror film, they star as Sarah and Marty, parents of Oliver (Azhy Robertson), a nonverbal autistic boy who makes a new friend in a long-limbed monster named Larry, which manifests itself through electronic devices. Produced by Amblin, Come Play is an old-school throw back to movies like E.T., albeit a lot scarier. Here, Jacobs and Gallagher Jr. tell us all about it.