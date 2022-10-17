Martin Short, David Alan Grier, Shania Twain Join Live Beauty and the Beast Special

Additional casting has been announced for ABC's upcoming live musical production of Beauty and the Beast. The special is scheduled to air December 15.

Presented by The Wonderful World of Disney, the special will feature live performances woven through the original animated film. As previously announced, the telecast will star Tony nominee Josh Groban (The Great Comet) as the Beast, Grammy winner H.E.R. as Belle, three-time Tony nominee Joshua Henry (Into The Woods) as Gaston, and Rita Moreno as the Narrator.

Joining the ensemble will be Tony winner Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) as Lumière, Tony winner David Alan Grier (A Soldier's Play) as Cogsworth, and country music star Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts. The cast will also feature Rizwan Manji (Schitt's Creek) as LeFou, Drama Desk nominee Jon Jon Briones (Miss Saigon) as Maurice, and Leo Abelo Perry (Black-ish) as Chip.

Jon M. Chu will executive produce the special, with Hamish Hamilton set to direct.