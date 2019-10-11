Idina Menzel, Billy Porter in Talks to Join Camila Cabello in Sony's Cinderella

According to published reports, Idina Menzel (Wicked) and Billy Porter (Pose) are in talks to join Sony's upcoming screen version of Cinderella. Menzel would play Evelyn, the evil stepmother, while Porter would play the fairy godmother. They would join pop star Camila Cabello as the title character in the film, which would be written and directed by Kay Cannon (Blockers).

This Cinderella is described as a modern reimagining of the classic fairy tale. Beyond that, plot details remain unknown.

The film will be produced by James Corden, who also has a story credit, under his Fulwell 73 banner with Leo Pearlman, with Jonathan Kadin also producing. Filming is set to begin in London early next year.