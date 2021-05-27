Britney Spears Fairytale Musical Sets New Timeline for World Premiere

Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC, will present the world premiere of Once Upon a One More Time, a new musical featuring the songs of Britney Spears, November 29, 2021-January 2, 2022. The musical was originally scheduled to be presented in Chicago, though that production was canceled due to the pandemic.

Once Upon a One More Time is described as follows: "Cinderella, Snow White, Little Mermaid and other classic storybook characters gather for their fortnightly book club, when — oh baby, baby! — a rogue fairy godmother grants their wish for a new story, by dropping The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. The arrival of this new tome spurs a royal revelation: there is more to life than bird-made dresses and true love's kiss!"

Written by Jon Hartmere (Bare) and directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid, the musical features hits including "Oops I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Toxic," "Circus," and more. The creative team includes David Leveaux (creative consultant), Anna Fleischle (set design), Loren Elstein (costumes and hair), Sonoyo Nishikawa (lighting), Andrew Keister (sound), Sven Ortel (projections), and Ashley Rae Callahan (wigs).

Casting for the production is still to be announced. It is anticipated that the show will move to Broadway after this world premiere engagement.