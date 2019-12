About this show

We're Gonna Die is a non-musical/non-play/non-concert that is not about dying. It's a celebration of the things we do, say, and sing to keep ourselves going as we hurtle toward the finish line. Through a series of stories and songs both hilarious and heartbreaking, Young Jean Lee's We're Gonna Die, under Raja Feather Kelly's new direction, offers proof positive that being alive is about more than just awaiting the inevitable.