Sometimes it's good to have a good laugh. But others it's even better to have a good scare. That's where Times Scare's Haunted House comes in. We're far too accustomed to enjoy haunted houses only when Halloween comes around. But throughout the year we're constantly seeking the same thrill, and the neighborhood bar certainly isn't going to cut it. The Haunted House at Times Scare is one experience that constantly keeps locals and visitors alike coming back for more. Just when you think you may know what lurks around the corner, there's always an even bigger surprise in store the next time you visit. Some of the most talented actors in the city are a part of this experience, and trust us when we say this, they're just dying to scare you.