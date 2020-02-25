About this show

With The Minutes, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts and Tony-winning director Anna D. Shapiro return to Broadway together for the first time since their Tony-winning sensation August: Osage County. The record-breaking hit production from Steppenwolf Theatre Company takes a look at the inner-workings of a city council meeting in the small town of Big Cherry — and the hypocrisy, greed, and ambition that follow. "Nothing in this explosive 90-minute play is as it seems...A real-life heart-in-the-mouth experience," declares Chicago Tribune. This powerful, resonant, and funny portrayal of democracy in action proves that everything you know can change — it's just a matter of minutes. After all, the smallest towns keep the biggest secrets.