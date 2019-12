About this show

Stomp is a fusion of dance, music, and theater. The performers "play" matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, and other everyday objects. The resulting sounds and rhythms energize audience members, who have included Quincy Jones and Big Bird. Among Stomp's other claims to fame: two Emmy Awards (for the HBO special Stomp Out Loud), an Oscar nomination, and being an answer on Jeopardy!