About this show

Multiple Tony Award winner Hinton Battle and JenKay present Sistas: The Musical, a hilarious and touching musical journey of a multigenerational family. Through that family, this musical play reveals the struggles, joys, and triumphs of being a woman and being black in America. Sistas includes the lyrics of music made famous by artists like Ma Rainey, Billie Holiday, Lena Horne, the Supremes, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Beyoncé, and many others. Cast members power through such classics as "Oh, Happy Day," "Mama Said," "I Will Survive," "Ain't Nobody's Business," "God Bless the Child," "Respect," "My Man," "Baby, I'm Yours," "Say a Little Prayer," "Stop! In the Name of Love," "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)," and "We Are Family."