About this show

NEWSical the Musical lampoons current events, newsmakers, celebrities, and politicians. No one in the news is safe! With songs and material updated regularly, this topical musical revue is an ever-evolving mockery of all the news that's fit to spoof!

In 2010 NEWSical received two Drama Desk Award nominations: one for for Outstanding Musical Revue and one for Outstanding Lyrics. The lyrics were written by Rick Crom, who also composed the music.