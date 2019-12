About this show

Naked Boys Singing! consists of six adult males doing what the title declares. Whether exposing the anxiety of a high school locker room or revealing the joys of performing nude, the uninhibited singing of these "boys" celebrates the male anatomy with wit and explicitness. And not only do they perform in the buff; many are buff themselves. Each member of the cast performs a solo tune as well as in ensemble pieces. Get excited: Every penile synonym known to man is referenced in this show.