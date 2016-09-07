About this show

I Like It Like That – A Musical is the story of the Rodríguez family living in New York City in the early 1970s. At that time music was the proudest expression of "El Barrio," their East Harlem neighborhood. I Like It Like That takes the audience on a historical musical journey amid neighborhood volatility and social activism. As neighborhood residents deal with the ever-present pull between escape and social conscience, so too members of the Rodríguez family navigate the challenges they face living in the heart of a volatile environment. Instilled in them is the importance of family and the desire to succeed. Starring as the patriarch is Tito Nieves, Grammy nominee and Latin music superstar.