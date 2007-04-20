About this show

Take the journey of a lifetime and step into the "unbubblelievable" magical kingdom of Fan Yang's Gazillion Bubble Show! The first and only interactive stage production of its kind, complete with fantastic light effects, lasers, and jaw-dropping masterpieces of bubble artistry, this unforgettable extravaganza is not to be missed.

Fan Yang's gorgeous and unique creations defy gravity and logic as we know it. He holds (and has broken his own) Guinness World Records for the biggest bubble ever blown, the largest bubble wall ever created (a staggering 156 feet!), most bubbles within a bubble, and in May 2006 he was able to encapsulate 22 people inside a single soap bubble on live television in Madrid. His performances, including an appearance on The David Letterman Show, have been broadcast worldwide.

Over the past two decades, Fan Yang has explored the fragile and mysterious world of soap bubbles and emerged with a completely new medium, blending art and science to dazzle audiences around the globe. Children and adults of all ages are sure to be amazed, mystified, and enchanted!