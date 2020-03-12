About this show

Set in the 1950s, Flying Over Sunset is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people — writer Aldous Huxley (to be played by Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Booth Luce (Carmen Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck) — each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives, the three come together and, under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.