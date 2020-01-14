About this show

Kate Hamill, 2017 Wall Street Journal "Playwright of the Year" and one of the US's 10 Most Produced Playwrights of the 2018-19 season, offers a new take on Dracula. In her terrifying and riotous adaptation, she confronts the sexism in Bram Stoker's original work and subjugates it as a smart and disquieting feminist revenge fantasy. Hamill, who also appears in the production as Renfield, uses her signature style and postmodern wit to upend this familiar tale of Victorian vampires and drives a stake through the heart of toxic masculinity.