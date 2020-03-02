About this show

The quintessential musical comedy about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple is turned on its head in Marianne Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theater's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette. At Bobbie's (Katrina Lenk) 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And why can't she settle down and have a family? This whip-smart musical, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim's best loved songs, including "Company," "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side," and the iconic "Being Alive."