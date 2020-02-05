About this show

Experience the epic emotion and soaring music of The Prince of Egypt, the extraordinary new musical from three-time Academy Award-winner Stephen Schwartz (composer of the global phenomenon Wicked).

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

Based on the acclaimed DreamWorks Animation film, and featuring the Academy Award-winning, chart-topping song "When You Believe," The Prince of Egypt is an exhilarating, powerful and joyous celebration of belief and the human spirit.