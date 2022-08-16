Jill Sobule and Others Cast in New Musical F*ck7thGrade

Jill Sobule will star in her new musical F*ck7thGrade, which is set to begin previews at the Wild Project on October 12 ahead of an official opening night on October 18. Ticket are on sale through November 5.

Singer-songwriter Jill Sobule, whose 1990s hits include "Supermodel" and the original "I Kissed a Girl," will lead a cast that includes Nini Camps, Kristen Ellis-Henderson, and Julie Wolf. Camps and Ellis-Henderson are both members of the all-female rock trio Antigone Rising, which has toured with the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, and Melissa Etheridge.

According to press material, F*ck7thGrade invites audiences to, "Time travel back to the 70s as Jill Sobule, with the help of her middle school band, weaves a melodic tale about surviving 7th grade to become the first pop music artist to pen the first openly-Queer song that landed on the Billboard Top 20. Jill guides the audience through the inner turmoil of pre-pubescence, the elation of getting a record deal, and the frustration and disheartening politics of dealing with the recording industry as a Queer artist. Can she ultimately embrace the song that made her a household name?"

Music, lyrics, and concept are by Sobule, with a book by Liza Birkenmeier and direction by Lisa Peterson. Julie Wold serves as music director.

The design team includes Oona Curley (lighting design) and Rachel Hauck (set design). Costume and sound designers will be announced at a later date. The production stage manager is Michelle Navis.