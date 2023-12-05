Watch Shaina Taub Sing “Keep Marching” From Broadway-Bound Suffs

Shaina Taub’s musical Suffs begins performances at the Music Box Theatre on March 26. Watch her stripped-down performance of the musical’s finale, “Keep Marching,” below.

The musical follows the suffragists’ — or “suffs’,” as they call themselves — pursuit of the right to vote in the US in 1913.

Suffs features book, music, and lyrics by Kleban Prize, Fred Ebb Award, and Jonathan Larson Grant recipient Shaina Taub, direction by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman (Violet), choreography by Mayte Natalio (How to Dance in Ohio), scenic design by Tony Award nominee Riccardo Hernández (Jagged Little Pill), costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (Hamilton), lighting design by Tony Award nominee Lap Chi Chu, sound design by Jason Crystal with associate Sun Hee Kil, orchestrations by Tony Award winner Michael Starobin (Next to Normal), and music supervision and music direction by Andrea Grody (The Band’s Visit).

Casting will be announced soon.