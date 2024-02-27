Sandra Oh to Star Off-Broadway in Lucy Kirkwood’s The Welkin

The drama receives its American premiere, directed by Sarah Benson.

Sandra Oh will head the cast of Lucy Kirkwood’s The Welkin this summer at the Atlantic Theatre Company. Performances run May 16-June 30, with opening night set for June 12.

Kirkwood’s drama, directed by Sarah Benson, receives its American premiere off-Broadway. Oh (Killing Eve) will star as Lizzy Luke, a midwife defending a young woman sentenced to death in rural England, circa 1759.

Oh will be joined by Tilly Botsford, Paige GIlbert, Ann Harada, Jenn Kidwell, Mary McCann, Emily Cass McDonnell, Dale Soules, Danny Wolohan, and Haley Wong, with complete casting still to be announced.

The Welkin will feature sets by dots, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lights by Stacey Derosier, sound by Palmer Hefferan, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, hair & wigs by Cookie Jordan, makeup by Gabrielle Vincent, movement by David Neumann, and intimacy direction by Crista Marie Jackson.