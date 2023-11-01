& Juliet, Back to the Future, Spamalot, and More to Perform at Macy’s Parade

For the first time, the parade will start half an hour early, at 8:30am in all time zones.

The lineup has been announced for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The 97th edition of the parade will be extended by 30 minutes and will start at 8:30 am on Thanksgiving day, November 23, in New York and on the national broadcast.

The parade will feature a performance from Cher, as well as performances from Broadway shows. The Broadway shows featured this year are & Juliet, Back to the Future: The Musical, How to Dance in Ohio, Shucked, and Spamalot, with a special appearance by Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells of Gutenberg! The Musical! In addition, Ashley Park will perform with the cast and muppets of Sesame Street.

The 97th Macy’s Parade lineup will also include 5,000 volunteers, 16 character balloons, 26 floats, 32 heritage and novelty balloons, more than 700 clowns, 12 marching bands, and nine performance groups.

The telecast will air on NBC and be simulcast on Peacock and in Spanish on Telemundo, from 8:30 to noon in all time zones.