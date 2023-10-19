Forbidden Sondheim, Latest From Forbidden Broadway Creator, to Run This Fall

Forbidden Sondheim: Merrily We Stole a Song, the latest from Forbidden Broadway creator Gerard Alessandrini, will have a debut concert run at the Green Fig Cabaret Theater in the Yotel on 42nd Street beginning Friday, October 27. The show will play Friday and Saturday evenings through November 27.

Forbidden Sondheim includes new parodies of Sondheim’s shows and classics from the Forbidden Broadway catalog that spoof his musicals and stars. Alessandrini and Sondheim were longtime friends in real life, and Sondheim often advised Alessandrini to make his work meaner.

The cast will be led by Michael West as Stephen Sondheim, alongside Dayna Jarae Dantzler, Chris Collins-Pisano, Jenny Lee Stern, and Christine Pedi as a special guest. Gerry McIntyre serves as choreographer and Fred Barton is musical director.