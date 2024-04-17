Axis Theatre Company To Present New Staging of Twelfth Night

The streamlined production is adapted by Marc Palmieri and features original music by Paul Carbonara.

Axis Theatre Company will present a new staging of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. Directed by Axis Theatre’s founder and artistic director Randall Sharp, this streamlined production is adapted by playwright and dramaturg Marc Palmieri and features original music by Paul Carbonara (Blondie) performed live. The show will run from April 24-May 25 at Axis Theatre.

Sharp brings her signature stark and musical touch to one of Shakespeare’s tale of unrequited love. Sharp’s interpretation strips away much of the jovial excess of Shakespeare’s play and focuses on the yearning for human connection.

The ensemble cast of Twelfth Night includes Spencer Aste, Brian Barnhart, Eli Bridges, Andrew Dawson, George Demas, Katy Frame, Britt Genelin, Robert Ierardi, Brian Parks, Dee Pelletier, Jon McCormick, and Jim Sterling, along with musicians Paul Carbonara and Yonatan Gutfeld.

The creative team includes costume designer Karl Ruckdeschel, lighting designer David Zeffren, composer and sound designer Paul Carbonara, prop designer and choreographer Lynn Mancinelli, wig designer Will Vicari, and dramaturg Marc Palmieri.