Nick Kroll and John Mulaney Launch Oh, Hello P'dcast That May Be About Princess Diana

Comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney will launch Oh, Hello: The P'dcast later today, the pair have announced. The p'dcast will find the two performers in character as Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.

The p'dcast is described as follows: "She was the People's Princess and they were two men who hung out at Duane Reade. But now worlds have collided. From the stars of Oh Hello, on Broadway and the video taped version of Oh, Hello on Broadway comes a podcast on the life and death of Princess Diana. It's also a podcast on the life and loves of George St. Geegland (Oh, Hello on Broadway, TED Talk Submission) and Charmed I'm Sure Gil Faizon (Oh, Hello on Broadway, Nestle commercial web-only, can do French accent)."

There is no word on who will be pranked with too much tuna.

The podcast can be found here.