Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance, Nathan Alan Davis Series to Explore Tulsa Massacre

Playwright Nathan Alan Davis will write a new television series about the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, an event considered the single-worst incident of racial violence in American history.

The limited series will be set in the Greenwood district of Tulsa, which was the wealthiest Black community in the United States at that time and known as the "Black Wall Street." This will be the first screen retelling of the incident, which left hundreds of Black people dead and entire homes and businesses completely destroyed, and will also explore the lives of the entrepreneurial people who built the community. Davis's play The High Ground, which was scheduled to premiere this year at Arena Stage, also explores the events of May 31 and June 1, 1921.

The as-yet-unnamed series will be presented by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bassett Vance Productions, the producing arm of married actors Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance. It will be the first television series from Davis, playwright behind Nat Turner in Jerusalem, Dontrell Who Kissed the Sea, and The Wind and the Breeze.