EXCLUSIVE: Listen to the Song "Eve" From Grace McLean's In the Green Cast Album

Ghostlight Records will release the original cast recording of Grace McLean's In the Green tomorrow, October 16. Listen to an exclusive track, titled "Eve," below:

In the Green opened at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's Claire Tow Theater in 2019. The album features orchestrations by Grace McLean and Kris Kukul, with music supervision by Kris Kukul, and music direction by Ada Westfall. It tells the story of one of Medieval history's most powerful and creative women: Hildegard von Bingen. Before she became a healer, a composer, an exorcist, and finally a saint, she was a little girl locked in a cell with her mentor, Jutta.

The cast features Rachael Duddy, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Grace McLean, Mia Pak, and Hannah Whitney. Lee Sunday Evans is the director.