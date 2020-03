Celebrate International Women's Day With Songs by Broadway's Favorite Female Composers

Today is International Women's Day. To mark the occasion, we've decided to pay tribute to our favorite female Broadway composers and lyricists. In the below playlist, you'll hear songs by legendary writers Lynn Ahrens, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Sara Bareilles, Nell Benjamin, Kirsten Childs, Betty Comden, Mindi Dickinson, Zina Goldrich, Micki Grant, Carol Hall, Marcy Heisler, Lisa Lambert, Carolyn Leigh, Anaïs Mitchell, Alanis Morissette, Lucy Moss, Marsha Norman, Dolly Parton, Brenda Russell, Irene Sankoff, Lucy Simon, Georgia Stitt, Elizabeth Swados, Jeanine Tesori, and Allee Willis. Check it out below.