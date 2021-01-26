Broadway League Among Live Events Orgs Offering Venues to Aid Covid-19 Vaccination Effort

The Broadway League is among the live event organizations that have formally offered up their venues to aid in the Covid-19 vaccination effort.

The League, which serves as the national trade organization for the Broadway theater industry, joins groups including AEG, Bandit Lites, Live Nation, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, the International Association of Venue Managers, the National Association of Music Merchants, the National Independent Talent Organization, the National Independent Venue Association, Oak View Group, and We Make Events in sending an official letter to President Biden formally offering up their locations, staff, and experience to help out with the vaccination process.

The live events industry has been one of the hardest hit during the pandemic, with an estimated 95 percent of the workforce and businesses losing most, if not all, of their revenue. The Broadway industry has been shut down since March 12 with no official reopening in sight. According to the letter, "These organizations can design, deliver, and manage the infrastructure as well as the people needed to staff them."

Read the full letter here.