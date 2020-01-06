Michelle Williams, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and More Take Home 2020 Golden Globes

The 2020 Golden Globes were presented in a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel hosted by Ricky Gervais on January 5, and some theater performers won big.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge won Best Actress in a TV Series (Comedy) and Best Television Series (Comedy) for her stage play-turned-series Fleabag, while Michelle Williams took home the Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Film statue for her turn as Gwen Verdon in FX's Fosse/Verdon. Recent The Great Society star Brian Cox received a Golden Globe for his work in HBO's Succession.

On the film side, Elton John and longtime songwriting collaborator Bernie Taupin won a Golden Globe for their original song "I'm Gonna Love Me Again," written for the John biopic Rocketman. And Sam Mendes won Best Director for 1917, with the film itself winning the award for Best Motion Picture (Drama).

