Betsy Morgan and Adam Jacobs to Star in The King and I in Chicago

Drury Lane Theatre in Chicago has announced casting for its upcoming production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I, set to open the theater's 2022-23 season. Performances will run from April 1-May 22 with an official opening on April 7.

The cast of The King and I stars Broadway veterans Betsy Morgan (Les Misérables) as Anna Leonowens, Adam Jacobs (Aladdin) as The King of Siam. Morgan returns to the classic musical after serving as the standby for Kelli O'Hara as Anna in the 2015 Tony-winning revival of The King and I at Lincoln Center.

The Chicago cast also features Christine Bunuan (Lady Thiang), Paulina Yeung (Tuptim), Ethan Lephong (Lun Tha), Braden Crothers (Louis Leonowens), Nolan Maddox (alt. Louis Leonowens), Matthew Uzarraga (Prince Chulalongkorn), Karmann Bajuyo (The Kralahome), and Victor Holstein (Captain Orton/Sir Edward Ramsey). Rounding out the ensemble are Kristine Bendul, Chih-Jou Cheng, Mai Claypool, Hannah Fernandes, Albert Hsueh, Kenway Hon Wai K. Kua, Kevin Kulp, Anthony Christopher Milfelt, Nich O'Neil, Yuki Ozeki, Aurora Penepacker, Richel Mari Ruiz, Garrett Shin, Marissa Swanner, Ayana Strutz, and Michiko Takemasa. The child ensemble includes Avelyn Choi, Dante Garcia, Enzo Garcia, Elle Laroco, Vin Laroco, Rika Nishikawa, and Alexandrya Salazar.

The King and I is described as follows: "British tutor Anna Leonowens and the King of Siam struggle with cultural differences after Anna arrives at the royal palace in Bangkok. Inspired by true events, Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I is a tale of the human experience, exploring the historical intricacies of class, race, and politics in 1862. Featuring beloved songs like 'Shall We Dance?' and 'Getting to Know You,' this Rodgers and Hammerstein classic won 13 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Revival of a Musical."

The Drury Lane production is directed by Alan Paul with music direction by Tim Laciano, and choreography by Darren Lee. Yuki Ozeki serves as associate choreographer. Additional creatives will be announced at a later date.