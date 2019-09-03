Adrienne Warren and Daniel J. Watts Get Ready for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

The company of Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical met the press on September 3. The musical will begin performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 12 ahead of a November 7 opening.

Producer Tali Pelman, star Adrienne Warren, book writer Katori Hall, and director Phyllida Lloyd.

(© David Gordon)

Adrienne Warren head the company in the title role, alongside Daniel J. Watts as Ike, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna, Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Holli' Conway, Kayla Davion, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Matthew Griffin, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Gloria Manning, Rob Marnell, Mehret Marsh, Jhardon DiShon Milton, Destinee Rea, Mars Rucker, Jessica Rush, Allysa Shorte, Carla Stewart, Jayden Theophile, Antonio Watson, and Katie Webber. Nkeki Obi-Melekwe will serve as the Tina Turner alternate.

The full company of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

(© David Gordon)

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical received its world premiere in April 2018 at the Aldwych Theatre in London. Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, the musical features choreography by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson; musical supervision, additional music, and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck; lighting by Bruno Poet; sound by Nevin Steinberg; projection design by Jeff Sugg; and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.