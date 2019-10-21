Matt Doyle, Christopher Fitzgerald, and More Join Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone in Company

Additional casting has been announced for the new Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott.

Joining previously announced Tony winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie and two-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone as Joanne will be Matt Doyle as Jamie, three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Kyle Dean Massey as Theo, and Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J.

The revival will play at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, with opening night scheduled for March 22, the date of Sondheim's 90th birthday. Previews begin March 2. Tony Award winners Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone will head the company as Bobbie and Joanne. LuPone, who appeared in the West End production, received an Olivier for her performance.

The production is described as follows: "The quintessential musical comedy about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theater's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette. At Bobbie's (Lenk) 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family?"

Elliott (Angels in America), also directed the recent London production. The creative team will include Liam Steel (choreography), Joel Fram (musical supervisor), Bunny Christie (set and costume design), Neil Austin (lighting design), Ian Dickinson (sound design), David Cullen (orchestrations), Sam Davis (dance arrangements), Chris Fisher (illusions), and Campbell Young Associates (hair, wig, and makeup design).