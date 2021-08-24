Free Broadway in Bryant Park Returns This September

106.7 Lite fm has announced the return of its free concert, Broadway in Bryant Park, on Thursday, September 23. Broadway fans are invited to congregate in Bryant Park at 11am (lawn seating is first-come, first-served) for a concert that will last from noon until 2pm.

"This is a great way to allow New Yorkers a chance to see Broadway up close and personal and give them something to enjoy while we continue to move towards the reopening of New York City," said 106.7 Lite fm program director Chris Conley.

The concert will feature performances from the Broadway casts of Aladdin, Caroline, Or Change, Chicago, Diana The Musical, Girl From The North Country, Mrs. Doubtfire, Six, Stomp, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera, and Waitress.

Cubby and Christine from the Cubby & Christine Morning Show will host the event, with co-hosts Rob McClure and Myles Frost.

Click here for more information about Broadway in Bryant Park.