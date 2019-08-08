Broadway's Sea Wall / A Life Opens Tonight

Sea Wall / A Life, the double-bill of solo performances from Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal, opens at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway tonight. It is set for a limited engagement through September 29.

Sea Wall, written by Simon Stephens and performed by Sturridge, is described as "an astonishing monologue about love and the human need to know the unknowable," while A Life, written by Nick Payne and performed by Gyllenhaal, is described as "an emotional examination of how sons become fathers and the transformative power of love."

Tom Sturridge will be one of two solo performers in Sea Wall / A Life on Broadway.

(© Joan Marcus)

Directed by Carrie Cracknell, the creative team includes Laura Jellinek (scenic design), Kaye Voyce (costume design), Peter Kaczorowski (lighting design), Fabian Obispo (sound design), and Stuart Earl (original music).