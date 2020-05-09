About this show

"Their sweeping melodicism defies boundaries, feeling at once edgy and familiar, delivered in harmonies that could melt a Manitoba February." — Boston Globe

"Like Gillian Welch or Alison Krauss, they can make new songs feel traditional and old songs sound brand new." — All Music Guide

Since releasing their first full-length album in 2004, the Wailin' Jennys have grown into one of today's most beloved international folk acts. These superstars of Americana folk-pop have been touring, making albums, winning Juno awards, and appearing on shows like A Prairie Home Companion for over 15 years. Aside from their classically trained voices, expect guitar, accordion, banjo, bodhrán, harmonica, drums, ukulele, and upright bass — all delivered with the irresistible power of three creating an achingly perfect sound.