About this show

Be utterly inspired by the landmark performance tour of this company that, for 50 years, has embodied the power of art to transform lives. Dance Theatre of Harlem was founded to provide access to ballet for all and stands as an elegant example of what is possible when an inclusive approach to art is allowed to evolve and thrive. Compelled to make a positive impact following the assassination of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the legendary Arthur Mitchell offered children in the Harlem neighborhood where he grew up the opportunity to change their futures by challenging themselves against the rigors of a classical art form. Now in its fifth decade, DTH has an extraordinary legacy based on thrilling performances and artistic excellence.