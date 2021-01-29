About this show

Formed out of a mutual love of American and Irish fiddle music, Steel Gut got its start when Tom Stevens (violin) and Derek Tuttle (guitar) were teaching at a local music academy and had breaks between private lessons. Separately, Tom performs with the Roanoke Symphony, as well as the Oratorio Society of Virginia, while Derek is a member of rock band KKSD, wedding and event band The Bachelor Boys, and country/rock/bluegrass band Heartwood. Together, they are Steel Gut and perform a wide variety of music in and around Richmond, Virginia. Since forming as a predominantly Irish fiddle duo, Steel Gut has expanded into other genres and original music, including Bluegrass, Brazilian, and Jazz.