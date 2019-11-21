About this show

"Marley was dead to begin with. That must be clearly understood or nothing wonderful can come of this story." Finally we get to hear the tale of Dickens's A Christmas Carol told from Marley's perspective, which is wonderful indeed. Desperate and locked in a torment of his own creation, Marley gets one chance for redemption. He must redeem his former partner, Ebenezer Scrooge. This begins a journey of laughter and terror, redemption and renewal, during which Scrooge's heart is certainly opened, but not before Marley — in his irreverent, funny, and deeply moving story — discovers his own.