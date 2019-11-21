$20 - $60
"Marley was dead to begin with. That must be clearly understood or nothing wonderful can come of this story." Finally we get to hear the tale of Dickens's A Christmas Carol told from Marley's perspective, which is wonderful indeed. Desperate and locked in a torment of his own creation, Marley gets one chance for redemption. He must redeem his former partner, Ebenezer Scrooge. This begins a journey of laughter and terror, redemption and renewal, during which Scrooge's heart is certainly opened, but not before Marley — in his irreverent, funny, and deeply moving story — discovers his own.