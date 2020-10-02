About this show

Shipwrecked Viola is in love with Orsino... who is in love with Olivia… who is in love with Cesario… who is secretly Viola, who is disguised as a man. In a world turned upside down, what could possibly go wrong?

Alden audiences have an exclusive front-row seat to Shakespeare's beloved comedy. We'll get to watch the show as it's performed live in front of a socially distanced audience, plus an ASC education staff member will text chat with us throughout the performance, answering questions and providing insights. Stay after for a talk-back with the artists—yes, you can ask questions from the comfort of your own home.