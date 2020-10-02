TheaterMania Logo
Home link

About this show

Shipwrecked Viola is in love with Orsino... who is in love with Olivia… who is in love with Cesario… who is secretly Viola, who is disguised as a man. In a world turned upside down, what could possibly go wrong?

Alden audiences have an exclusive front-row seat to Shakespeare's beloved comedy. We'll get to watch the show as it's performed live in front of a socially distanced audience, plus an ASC education staff member will text chat with us throughout the performance, answering questions and providing insights. Stay after for a talk-back with the artists—yes, you can ask questions from the comfort of your own home.

Show Details