About this show

At the edge of an unknown empire, Jack, Ash, and Sarah have grown up in a war that's been waging for 20 years. Jack's only weeks away from civilian life, his freedom from the army having been bought for him by a mysterious philosopher who taught him to read and write. All he has to do is wait, smash Sarah's heart, and keep in line. But when rations wear thin and the king seizes the opium trails, Jack and Ash must fight their way through the violence of withdrawal, scarcity, militarization, and each other.