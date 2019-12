About this show

An explosive feminist text that unfolds as a series of provocations, tearing apart the language, structures, and ideas that keep women trapped within a patriarchal system. Firebrand indie company Discord and Din Theatre offers a fresh perspective on this irreverent, wildly experimental, and internationally-celebrated play: a bawdy, ferocious, and galvanizing call to action for a new feminism, one that redefines the way we think about womanhood in the 21st century.