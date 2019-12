About this show

The dynamic duo of Daniel MacIvor and Daniel Brooks have created such seminal works as Here Lies Henry, Monster, Cul-de-sac, and Who Killed Spalding Gray. For their seventh collaboration, they chronicle the life of Peter. Finding his estranged mother's memoir after her death, the eccentric Peter reads aloud the story of his life as told sometimes incorrectly by his mother. Let's Run Away is a touching story of love and abandonment, and MacIvor is glorious in this captivating solo performance.