About this show

Guillaume Côté, principal dancer and choreographic associate at the National Ballet of Canada, is one of the most electrifying and in-demand dancers of his generation. Côté is also an incisive multidisciplinary artist, celebrated for his choreographic talent displayed in the riveting and complex creations, Frame by Frame and Le Petit Prince.

Featuring the music of Swedish composer Mikael Karlsson and infused with theater and technology, Côté's latest cutting-edge contemporary dance creation is a groundbreaking work that explores forced displacement and the human need to control and transform beauty.