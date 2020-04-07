About this show

Award-winning playwright Susanna Fournier's work has been called ambitious, deeply intelligent, and experimental. Following the rousing success of her critically acclaimed trilogy, The Empire, Fournier presents a double-bill of new plays, All the Ways You Scare Me and Ghosts of My House.

Together, these rebellious works traverse the hilarity and heartbreak of women caught in the powerful interplay between the modern and the mythic — subverting everyday notions of family, addiction, connection, and femininity.