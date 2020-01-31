About this show

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is the story of an extraordinary little girl with extraordinarily big powers. Unloved by her parents, Matilda finds refuge in library books eventually creating her own stories. Things are no better at school, where Matilda also must face a tyrannical and cruel headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. She finds companionship in her teacher, Miss Honey who, though well-intentioned, is shy and fragile. Matilda's bravery teaches Miss Honey and her classmates an important lesson — that even though life can be hard, "nobody but me is gonna change my story," so "sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty."