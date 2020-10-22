About this show

On a boring Zoom work call, 6 office mates and their boss joke, bicker and backstab their way through Power Points and Break Out Rooms until one of the employees hears a strange noise and goes to investigate. When they don’t return, the others also start to experience strange phenomena. Concern rises to panic and then outright horror as something infiltrates the meeting and maybe, the planet.

Good for High School and up.

This play is being performed LIVE and SOCIALLY DISTANCED! In order to receive instructions for the performance, reserve a ticket below, and make sure your email address is correct. You will receive a link in your order confirmation, and we'll also send out reminder instructions the day before the show. Make sure to check your spam folder for the link if you can't find it.



One Streaming Pass is good for one viewing device.

October 22nd is being offered as a Pay What You Can Performance