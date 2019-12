About this show

Lured by the beauty and prestige of theatre life, Norah runs away from home to marry Augustus Joyce and join his traveling troupe of performers. However, Norah soon realizes that Augustus' lust for fame and drink could not only destroy her, but also her precious daughter, Rosalie. Based on the book A Peep Behind the Scenes that sold over 2 and 1/2 million copies, this captivating, original musical makes its gripping debut on the Logos Theatre stage!