About this show

ComedySportz is Philadelphia's longest running comedy show. For the past 20 years ComedySportz has been entertaining fans with the fastest and funniest form of improv comedy ever seen. Two teams of improvisers vie for points in a hilarious competition by playing a series of improv games, similar to what yo may have seen on TVs Whose Line Is It Anyway? A referee governs the action, calling fouls and keeping the match moving at a blistering pace. The audience is always a part of the interactive show, and audience volunteers sometimes even wind up on stage!