About this show

This December, a friendly storyteller will bring to life a classic tale of one Christmas long, long ago when three ghosts took an old miser named Ebenezer Scrooge through his Past, Present, and Future in an attempt to save his mortal soul.

Join Rubber City Theatre, for an all new adaptation of this traditional holiday narrative, in keeping with Charles Dickens' original masterpiece. It is sure to both spook and delight.

This is a Remote Live Streamed production.