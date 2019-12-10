TheaterMania Logo
West Side Story

Broadway Theatre, Broadway
$39 - $199

When the original production of West Side Story first premiered at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on September 26, 1957, it utterly changed the face of the American musical theater. A career-defining milestone for every single member of its towering creative team — Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Jerome Robbins — West Side Story reimagined the most enduring love story ever written as a contemporary musical, complete with form-shattering stagecraft and a score for the ages. Now, more than 60 years later, the legacy of that original production, along with subsequent stagings around the globe and the iconic cinematic adaptation, has cemented West Side Story's place as one the most significant cultural achievements of the 20th century.

